easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 720 ($9.41).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 963 ($12.58) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 820.06 ($10.71).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 600.11 ($7.84) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,553.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders purchased 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746 over the last quarter.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

