Argus Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Argus from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.50.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $193.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $196.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.