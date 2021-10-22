Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.