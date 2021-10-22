Jefferies Financial Group Lowers DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday.

Get DENSO alerts:

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. DENSO has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.