Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.