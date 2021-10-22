Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 233.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.