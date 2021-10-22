Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 233.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.91.
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
