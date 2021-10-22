$165.46 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report sales of $165.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $153.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $651.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.17 million to $653.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $699.90 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $711.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $145.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

