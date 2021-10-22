Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACI. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

