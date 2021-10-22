The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Parsons were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Parsons by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSN stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

