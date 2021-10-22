The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get The Buckle alerts:

BKE opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,400 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.