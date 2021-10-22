BEST (NYSE:BEST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

BEST stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $849.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. BEST has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BEST by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 742,263 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BEST by 81.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 850,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BEST by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 623,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BEST by 150.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 524,956 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

