Citigroup Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $21.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ATUS opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

