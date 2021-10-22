Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

ASM stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.43. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 103.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.