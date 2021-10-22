Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $19.53 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.88 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 26,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

