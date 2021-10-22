Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini Sells 5,450 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,471,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WDAY opened at $281.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

