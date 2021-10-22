The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

