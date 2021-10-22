The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,607 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN opened at $19.18 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.