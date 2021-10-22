The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 683,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 321,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 21.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 483,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after buying an additional 84,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $734.58 million, a P/E ratio of 280.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

