BlackRock Inc. Sells 354,331 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $43,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $12.29 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

