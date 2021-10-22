BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.67% of Invacare worth $44,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 59,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invacare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 12.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter.

IVC stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $163.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

