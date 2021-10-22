BlackRock Inc. Sells 265,349 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,950,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $46,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $409.77 million, a PE ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

