Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) vs. Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Popular has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.9% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Popular and Lakeland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.60 billion 2.52 $506.62 million $5.87 13.87 Lakeland Bancorp $275.95 million 3.30 $57.52 million $1.13 15.91

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Popular and Lakeland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $78.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Popular.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 30.89% 13.99% 1.21% Lakeland Bancorp 30.21% 10.88% 1.09%

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Popular pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Popular beats Lakeland Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

