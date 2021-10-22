ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of ProAssurance worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ProAssurance by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 8.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 101.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE PRA opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

