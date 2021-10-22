Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

