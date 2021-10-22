Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 72,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.89.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.