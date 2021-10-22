Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 834 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

HOG stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.