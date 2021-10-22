Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 208.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,803 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Express were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $4.23 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

