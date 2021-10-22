Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $493,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWLVU opened at $9.84 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

