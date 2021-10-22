Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,285 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

