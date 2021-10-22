Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 140,871 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.99 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $326.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

