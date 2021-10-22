The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $62.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

NYSE:BK opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

