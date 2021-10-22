The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $62.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.
BK has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.
NYSE:BK opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.
The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
