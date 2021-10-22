Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Get Livent alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Livent by 7.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Livent by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Livent by 19.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.