NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Equities research analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,612,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.