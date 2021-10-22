Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Hold

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

