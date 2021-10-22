Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Numis Securities restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

Entain stock opened at GBX 2,136.40 ($27.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £12.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,014.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,827.45. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

