KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Raised to €65.00 at UBS Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. Equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

