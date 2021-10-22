SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Down 5.8%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)’s share price fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.26. 1,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,029,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. Truist cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SolarWinds by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SolarWinds by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

