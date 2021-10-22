Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.47. 7,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 570,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after acquiring an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,502,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

