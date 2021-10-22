G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Up 6.9%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.28. 12,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,191,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTHX. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.