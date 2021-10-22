Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.72.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MLLGF opened at $11.56 on Monday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.