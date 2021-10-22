Deutsche Bank AG Sells 176,442 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,442 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,972 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,893 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

BSIG opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. Analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

