Deutsche Bank AG Takes $870,000 Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $47.00 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of -53.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 891,863 shares valued at $37,730,989. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

