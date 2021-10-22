Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,762 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,762 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after buying an additional 575,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.16 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

