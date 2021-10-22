Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 224,562 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 1,050.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teekay were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teekay by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teekay by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Teekay by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TK stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.