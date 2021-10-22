Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of AcuityAds at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $7.02 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $425.33 million and a PE ratio of 50.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

