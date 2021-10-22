Desjardins Trims The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Target Price to C$3.50

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VLNCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The Valens stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The Valens has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

