Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) to Hold

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Shares of SSUMY stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,402,000.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo (SSUMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.