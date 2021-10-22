Citigroup Inc. Sells 132,423 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 132,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 41.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $18,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.