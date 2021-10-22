Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.20 Million Stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $140,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS VTIQU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.