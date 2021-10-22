Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342,736 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 38,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 224.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

